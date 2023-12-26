Jamie Foxx, Will Smith To Star in 'Tombstone' Reboot?

On Dec. 22, 2023, the Facebook account YODA BBY ABY published a post claiming that Jamie Foxx and Will Smith would star in a 2024 remake of the popular 1993 western starring Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer, "Tombstone":

TOMBSTONE!!!

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride through the Wild West in "TOMBSTONE," starring Jamie Foxx as the stoic Wyatt Earp and Will Smith as the charismatic and enigmatic Doc Holliday. As bullets fly and tensions rise, witness their epic showdown against a ruthless gang, set against the backdrop of a sun-drenched, lawless frontier. In theaters Summer 2024.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The post originated with a Facebook account the profile of which describes its content as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: "The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Snopes has covered similar satirical posts from YODA BBY ABY before, including one that claimed former child actor Macaulay Culkin would be cast in a new "Home Alone" film.

