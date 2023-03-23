Fact Check

Is TikTok Banned in China?

Douyin, China's version of TikTok, is available within the country.

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Published Mar 23, 2023

Claim:
TikTok is banned in China.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

Context

TikTok has never been available in China, because the country has its own domestic version of the app, Douyin.

In early March 2023, claims began to spread on social media platforms that TikTok is banned in China. We found the claim is false. 

A video was posted to Facebook on Feb. 17, 2023, that claimed the social media app had been banned from the country.

"Did you know that TikTok is also banned in China?" the video said. "Yes. See, here is a list of apps that are banned in China. So TikTok is even banned in China."

The claim also spread on Twitter, where writer Hank Green and conservative commenter Steven Crowder both posted that the app had been banned in the country. 

TikTok has never been banned in China. That said, it is not available in the country, and hasn't been since it was first launched in 2016. 

At the time of publication, Chinese company ByteDance owned social media apps TikTok and Douyin. TikTok is available internationally, but you cannot find the app in the Chinese app store. Instead, you would find Douyin, which has been described as the country's domestic alternative to TikTok.

It is held on a different server than TikTok, which researchers have attributed to ByteDance complying with internet regulations by the Chinese government. If you search for Douyin on the Google Play store or App Store, you would be redirected to TikTok at the time of publication (though Douyin is available via the web).

The Facebook video was false. The list didn't show apps banned from China. It was actually a list of top non-gaming apps downloaded in September 2020, worldwide. While some apps on the list were banned at the time of publication, other apps like Zoom were available in the country.

The claims came around the same time that TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress for the first time on March 23. According to Insider, at least 27 U.S. states have banned the app from government devices, and there have been calls for a nationwide ban because of national security concerns.

Other countries have already banned the app. India permanently banned TikTok in January 2021, while countries like Norway and Denmark have banned the app from work devices.

