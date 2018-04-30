CLAIM

A photograph shows a remarkable sunset over Moscow.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

A stunning image showing a wall of clouds over a bridge is frequently shared online with variations of the description that it shows an “apocalyptic sunset” over Moscow:

This image is the work of Instagram user Nick Yuryev, a photographer and graphic designer based in Moscow, Russia; it was posted to his Instagram page on 4 April 2018. It is a composite of at least two different photographs. Although this bridge may actually be located in Moscow (which seems plausible as the creator of this image is based there), the cloud portion was taken from a second image:

This image, which is frequently attached to the unofficial title “Sunset Over the Clouds,” has been online since at least 2014 and was taken by photographer Marieke Mandermak. Here is a side-by-side comparison of the two: