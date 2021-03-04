One of the wonderful aspects of pizza is that it can be topped with a plethora of ingredients, such as onions, bell peppers, olives, pepperoni or even pineapple. At one restaurant in Iowa, the versatility of the pizza topping even extends to cereal.

In March 2021, pictures started to circulate on social media that supposedly showed a “Froot Loops” pizza:

This is a genuine photograph of a food item that some would describe as a pizza.

This unique combination of ingredients comes from Fong’s Pizza, a half tiki bar/half pizzeria, in Des Moines, Iowa. Owner Gwen Page told the Des Moines Register:

“Making pizzas that are outside the box has always been a staple of Fong’s … Now we’re trying things out for breakfast pizzas.”

Fong’s has some other interesting pizzas on its menu, including a crab rangoon pizza that was featured on the Cooking Channel show “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” and a General Tso’s chicken pizza that was featured on the Travel Channel show “Man vs. Food.”

Inside Edition reports that Fong’s Froot Loops pizza starts with a traditional pizza crust that is topped with a cream cheese and sour cream spread, Froot Loops, and a Greek yogurt and condensed milk icing. Page said that she understands why people might be initially grossed out by the pizza, but says that customers change their minds once they taste it: