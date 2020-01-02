Is Ozzy Osbourne on His Deathbed?

On Jan. 1, 2019, Radar Online published an article entitled “Last Days: Ozzy Osbourne on His Deathbed,” which claimed that the iconic lead singer of the heavy metal group Black Sabbath was in “chronic pain,” spending all day in bed, and couldn’t recognize his wife:

Heavy metal maniac Ozzy Osbourne is bedridden in agonizing pain and losing his marbles, sources said — prompting pals to believe he’s waiting to die! Sources revealed the bat-biting Black Sabbath frontman is in such dire straits he didn’t even realize his wife, Sharon, missed the holidays with him for the first time in 40 years. “Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!” an insider said. “He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.”

This article was not based on medical reports or first-hand knowledge from the singer’s family. Rather, it relied on anecdotal information from an anonymous “insider.” Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter, on the other hand, directly refuted this report.

Osbourne did have some medical issues in 2019. After a fall in his home that aggravated an old injury, the singer had to undergo surgery. Osbourne also had a bout with pneumonia and cancelled several concerts due to health reasons.

Kelly Osbourne acknowledged that her father had a difficult 2019, but said that reports about him being on his deathbed were wrong.

She posted on Instagram:

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. “I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his “death bed.” Sometimes the media makes me sick!!! “It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the FUCK on this is utter bullshit.”

Osbourne’s band Black Sabbath also refuted Radar Online’s claim. The band took to Facebook after several fans expressed concern for the singer’s health. The band wrote that the article was “so very fake.”

We’ve reached out to the singer for comment and will update this article if more information comes available.

This isn’t the first time Radar Online has published an article claiming the singer was near death. In October 2019, the outlet claimed he was on a “crazy train to early death.” When Sharron Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife, was asked about that article, she said that “it’s not [true] by any stretch of the imagination.”

She said:

“How cold and callous are those headlines? Where’s people’s empathy? It’s not [true] by any stretch of the imagination. I’ve been open with everyone and so has Ozzy … He had a terrible, terrible bout of bad luck with his health, one thing after another… And then after his fall that he had, it’s been awful for him. But he’s getting better.”

In addition to his daughter, wife, and band all refuting this report, the heavy metal singer just released a new single and has a tour scheduled for 2020.