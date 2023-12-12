Is Mark Wahlberg Joining Jason Aldean and Kid Rock on Tour?

On Dec. 9, 2023, the Dunning-Kruger Times (an offshoot of America's Last Line of Defense) published an article positing that Mark Wahlberg – the controversial actor previously known by his hip-hop stage name, "Marky-Mark" – would be joining musicians Jason Aldean and Kid Rock on tour.

The claim made its way to the Dunning-Kruger Times Facebook page, where it received 9,500 reactions and 580 comments, as of this writing.

The article began:

“Marky-Mark” Wahlberg Will Join Jason Aldean and Kid Rock on Tour: “God Brought Us Together” Mark Wahlberg says the Good Lord brought him together with his new friends Jason Aldean and Kid Rock. “We were all at the same premier, and before we knew it, we were just…one,” said Wahlberg. “We knew what we had to do. We had to jam.” And Jam they shall. Wahlberg says he’ll be resurrecting the Marky-Mark musical side from his past — without the sin that came with it. “I was a terrible person. I hurt others. But through our Lord and Savior, I’m whole again.”

The article goes on to say that "Kid Rock and Jason Aldean are both 'ecstatic' about the addition to their already kick-ass tour." But although Kid Rock (whose real name is Robert James Ritchie) and Aldean will be on tour together from April to July 2024, Wahlberg will not be joining them. The claims made in this article were fabricated entirely for satirical purposes. While the three performers have each displayed Republican or conservative leanings, that is the extent of their connection. The Dunning-Kruger Times describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

Sites such as the Dunning-Kruger Times typically employ a "pick a name from the hat" technique when writing headlines, and given the controversy Aldean has faced for his "Try That In A Small Town" music video and Kid Rock's support for former U.S. President Donald Trump, throwing Wahlberg into the mix will only increase the clicks.

We've previously debunked other rumors involving Aldean, Wahlberg, and Kid Rock.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.