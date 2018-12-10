Did Illinois Lawmakers Propose a ‘Departing Taxpayer Fee’?

Illinois governor-elect J.B. Pritzker and two other Democratic state legislators proposed a "departing taxpayer fee."

False About this rating

In early December 2018, Facebook users circulated a post stating that newly-elected Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker, along with fellow Democratic state lawmakers, had proposed assessing a rather unusual fee against residents who moved out of the state — a “departing taxpayer fee”:

We reached out to Jordan Abudayyeh, Pritzker’s spokeswoman, who confirmed that the contents of post circulating on Facebook were “absolutely not true” and appeared to be nothing more than a hoax or an unflagged attempt at satire.

Prtizker, a billionaire and Hyatt hotel heir, won the Illinois gubernatorial race on 6 November 2018 by a wide margin over Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner. Pritzker and his Democratic colleagues supported replacing the state’s flat income tax with a progressive income tax, which would mean higher rates for wealthier Illinoisans with tax breaks for others. However, we found no evidence to suggest Pritzker had ever floated charging residents a special tax assessment for moving out of the state, and it’s unlikely any such plan could be legally implemented.

