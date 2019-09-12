Did Rep. Ilhan Omar Walk Out of 9/11 Memorial Service?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 12 September 2019
Claim
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar walked out of a 9/11 memorial service in 2019.
Origin
On Sept. 11, 2019, Bustatroll.org published an article positing that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., abruptly walked out of a 9/11 memorial service:
Ilhan Omar Walks Out Of 9/11 Memorial Service
Ilhan Omar apparently doesn’t feel that the thousands of victims of terrorism on 9/11 are worth her time to remember. That is what we can assume after she was seen to abruptly get up and leave from a planned “Celebration of Life” memorial for the dead that took place in Washington today.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.
While Bustatroll.org labels the content on its website as satire, many readers encountered this story on social media and mistook it as a genuine news story.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes