Did Rep. Ilhan Omar Walk Out of 9/11 Memorial Service?

On Sept. 11, 2019, Bustatroll.org published an article positing that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., abruptly walked out of a 9/11 memorial service:

Ilhan Omar Walks Out Of 9/11 Memorial Service Ilhan Omar apparently doesn’t feel that the thousands of victims of terrorism on 9/11 are worth her time to remember. That is what we can assume after she was seen to abruptly get up and leave from a planned “Celebration of Life” memorial for the dead that took place in Washington today.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

While Bustatroll.org labels the content on its website as satire, many readers encountered this story on social media and mistook it as a genuine news story.