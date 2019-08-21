Did This Picture Show U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in ‘Jihad Academy’?
A photograph of an unidentified woman was miscaptioned for political purposes.
- Published 21 August 2019
Claim
A photograph shows Ilhan Omar in "Jihad Academy."
Origin
In August 2019, we came across social media posts presenting an old photograph of a woman holding a gun as if it showed U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is a naturalized citizen from Somalia and a Muslim, attending “Jihad School”:
The woman featured in this picture is not Ilhan Omar.
This photograph was taken at a military training facility in Mogadishu, Somalia, in February 1978 and is available via the Associated Press with the following caption:
A woman recruit of the Somali Army checks her automatic weapon at a military training campus at Halane, Mogadishu, on Feb. 25, 1978. On the right is her instructor. President Siad Barre said at a news conference that regular Somali military units have not yet been dispatched in the Ogaden region to avoid international complications.
Although the pictured woman was not identified in this caption, it’s simply impossible for her to be Ilhan Omar, who wasn’t born until three years later (in 1981).
It should also be noted that this photograph doesn’t show a “Jihad School” or “Jihad Academy” training. In fact, this photograph was taken during the Ogaden War while the Somali military was receiving support from the United States.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes