Can Honeybees ‘Cook’ a ‘Murder Hornet’ Alive?

In May 2020, shortly after The New York Times reported that “murder hornets,” a nickname for the Asian giant hornet, had been spotted in the United States and posed a threat to honeybees there, a photograph supposedly showing one of these unusually large insects being “cooked alive” by a group of bees started to circulate on social media:

Bees killing a murder hornet by raising their temperature in order to cook it alive.

We haven’t been able to determine too many specifics about this particular photograph. It has been online since at least 2012 and was reportedly taken by Masato Ono, a researcher from Tamagawa University who has published several studies on bees, wasps, and hornets.

While we aren’t sure about the specifics surrounding this image, Japanese honeybees truly form “hot defensive bee balls” that can “cook” a giant hornet to death.

Live Science reported:

The Japanese honeybee and the giant hornet are waging an epic war. The hornets, which can grow up to 1.6 inches (4 centimeters) long, attack the nests of the bees, and the honeybees will surround a hornet and “cook” it. The honeybees’ stingers can’t penetrate a hornet’s thick outer skin, so the bees swarm around an attacker instead, forming a spherical bee ball, and use their vibrating flight muscles to create heat. The mass of bees will heat the area up to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius), enough to kill the hornet.

A video from National Geographic shows this “bee ball” defense in action.

National Geographic writes: “Japanese giant hornets pack a venomous sting so strong it can dissolve human tissue. But when a hornet scout enters a beehive, watch as the bees turn the tables on their enemy — and literally bake the predator to death!”

While Japanese honeybees form a “hot defensive bee ball” to defend their hives, this behavior has not been seen in European honeybees, the most common pollinator in the United States. A study published by Masato Ono and the other researchers at Tamagawa University found unique brain activity in Japanese honeybees that may allow them to regulate the temperature of these defensive bee balls:

Anti-predator behaviors are essential to survival for most animals. The neural bases of such behaviors, however, remain largely unknown. Although honeybees commonly use their stingers to counterattack predators, the Japanese honeybee (Apis cerana japonica) uses a different strategy to fight against the giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia japonica). Instead of stinging the hornet, Japanese honeybees form a “hot defensive bee ball” by surrounding the hornet en masse, killing it with heat. The European honeybee (A. mellifera ligustica), on the other hand, does not exhibit this behavior, and their colonies are often destroyed by a hornet attack. […] In autumn, giant hornets attack Japanese honeybee colonies to steal their larvae and pupae. If a foraging hornet tries to enter the beehive, a group of more than 500 workers quickly forms a spherical assemblage called a ‘hot defensive bee ball’, trapping the hornet inside the ball. In the ball formation, honeybees vibrate their flight muscles to produce heat. The temperature in the ball quickly rises to almost 47°C, which is lethal to the hornet but not to the honeybees. The high temperature phase continues for approximately 20 min. Within ∼30 to 60 min after initiating the bee ball formation, the hornet is killed by the heat produced [6]. On the other hand, European honeybees (A. mellifera ligustica), which are a related but allopatric species and were introduced to Japan in the Meiji era (about 140 years ago) for apiculture, exhibit only stinging behavior against the hornet. The rigid exoskelton of the giant hornet renders the bee stings ineffective, however, and colonies of the European honeybees are often destroyed [7]. Thus, the defensive bee ball formation is considered to result from Japanese honeybee-specific selective pressure to avoid predation by the giant hornets that inhabit East Asia, including Japan [6].

While Asian giant hornets were not widespread in the United States in May 2020, the first sightings of this non-native predator had beekeepers concerned. Ruthie Danielsen, a beekeeper in Birch Bay, Washington, told The New York Times:

The honeybee in Japan has adapted with this predator and learned through generations to protect themselves. […] Our honeybees, the predator has never been there before, so they have no defense.

A video from the BBC shows giant Asian hornets destroying a colony of “defenseless” European honeybees:

In short, Japanese honeybees have developed a defense against Asian giant hornets (“murder hornets”) that involves swarming the large insect in a “hot defensive bee ball” until the predator is essentially “cooked to death.” This unique defensive behavior, however, has not been seen in European honeybees.