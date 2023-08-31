Fact Check

Dangerous Home Depot Scam Promises Coleman Tent Giveaway

A perfect example of a hidden subscription scam.

Jordan Liles

Published Aug 31, 2023

In an aerial view, a sign is seen posted on the exterior of a Home Depot store on Feb. 21, 2023 in El Cerrito, California. Home improvement retailer Home Depot announced plans to spend an estimated $1 billion to raise pay and benefits for hourly workers at its stores. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Image Via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Claim:
A website says Home Depot is giving away Coleman-brand camping tents for free, as long as customers pay a small shipping and handling charge.
Rating:
Scam
Scam

About this rating

In late August 2023, one of our readers sent an email to alert us of a scam that claimed Home Depot was holding a giveaway to offer "slightly damaged" Coleman camping tents for free, as long as customers paid a small shipping and handling charge.

The offer read as follows: "Score a Coleman Tent: Home Depot Gives Away Slightly Damaged Units with Minor Packaging Issues!"

This was nothing more than a hidden subscription scam: an amazing offer with recurring monthly fees buried in the terms and conditions.

The company names and logos for Home Depot and Coleman were being used without permission.

It's unclear where users were first finding the scam. However, we know that part of the scam occurred on bestpromodeals.site and later led to gomygreatwin.com.

Buried in the terms and conditions on gomygreatwin.com, it was revealed that no users had actually won anything, but rather this all supposedly involved some sort of "raffle entry" giveaway that came with big, hidden costs.

Here's the key part of the terms. We've bolded the most important parts:

Raffle entry cost $5.92 and includes 7 day access to our Meal Plan service. If not canceled within 7 days you will automatically get access for an additional month at the discounted rate of $148.95. This will repeat for an additional month unless you cancel the Meal Plan subscription by contacting our support team. Our customer support team is available 24/7 by phone and email. Upon entering you will also get access to our amazing shopping discount club where you get 100% off on any product (just pay shipping and handling) for just $119.00 for 10 days. If you do not cancel within 10 days you will get an additional month of access to the special shopping discount club for $155.00. All above mentioned charges are non refundable.

You understand that you will be enrolled in a monthly auto-subscription until you cancel. If you are not satisfied, you can contact our customer service department at +1 833-239-5979.

In another part of the terms, it said that users can enter for free if they email support@prizecs.com with the subject line, "Offer Entry."

We noted that bestpromodeals.site, gomygreatwin.com, and prizecs.com all appeared to lack homepages, which wasn't the most reassuring of finds.

Always remember that if an online offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. 

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

Article Tags

Scams Home Depot
Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default