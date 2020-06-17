Was Hillary Clinton Recently ‘On Trial’ for Benghazi?

In June 2020, as protests ignited by the police-custody death of George Floyd swept across the U.S., a widely shared social media meme asserted that former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had been “‘on trial’ for Benghazi,” but the news of that occurrence had been obscured by news media coverage of the Floyd protests:

But in fact, no legal activity — either in the court system or in Congress — involving Clinton and the 2012 attack against two United States government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, was taking place in June 2020.

This meme likely confusingly referenced a court hearing that took place on June 2 to determine whether Clinton should be compelled to submit to a deposition in a lawsuit. However, that lawsuit was about a records request and compliance with the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) related to Clinton’s use of a private email account and server during her time as secretary of state — it had nothing to do with the 2012 attack in Benghazi, was not a “trial,” and did not involve any appearance by Clinton herself in court.

A House Select Committee extensively investigated the 2012 attack that left four Americans dead in Libya and issued a lengthy report that found no wrongdoing on the part of Clinton in connection with that event: