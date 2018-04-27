CLAIM

Hillary Clinton used a hammer to smash her mobile phone during an FBI investigation.

Mixture

RATING

Mixture

WHAT'S TRUE

One of Hillary Clinton's aides told the FBI that on two occasions he disposed of her unwanted mobile devices by breaking or hammering them.

WHAT'S FALSE

Clinton did not personally destroy her phone with a hammer.

ORIGIN

In September 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation made public documents relating to its now-closed investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her use of a private email server on its public document platform known as The Vault.

At the time of the document dump, both Clinton’s then-presidential campaign rival Donald Trump and the news media picked up on what seemed to be a salacious detail — that at some point in the past, an aide used a hammer to destroy Clinton’s old mobile devices. The document states, “[Clinton aide Justin] Cooper did recall two instances where he destroyed Clinton’s old mobile devices by breaking them in half or hitting them with a hammer.”

That sentence pulled from a 47-page document made it into one of now-President Donald Trump’s famous Twitter tirades against a Department of Justice’s Special Counsel-led investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which has swept up some of Trump’s circle of associates with indictments:

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017



According to FBI documents, investigators determined there were a total of thirteen devices associated with Clinton’s two phone numbers and personal email domain, eight of which she used during her tenure as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013. The FBI requested all thirteen, but were then informed by her attorneys that they were “unable to locate any of these devices,” therefore the FBI was unable to examine them. Another aide, Huma Abedin, told FBI agents that the whereabouts of Clinton’s unwanted devices would “frequently become unknown.”

The FBI — then headed by former director James Comey — famously and controversially cleared Clinton of charges, with Comey announcing on 5 July 2016 that although the FBI found no evidence of intentional misconduct, the Secretary and her aides were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

As the technology magazine Wired reported at the time, destroying an unwanted device is not in and of itself suspicious and could well have been an earnest if clumsy effort to ensure data on the devices didn’t get stolen after they were thrown away: