CLAIM

Hillary Clinton used taxpayer dollars to found a website intended to discredit President Donald Trump.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

On 18 April 2018, the Facebook page associated with the web site America’s Last Line of Defense posted a meme suggesting that 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had founded an anti-Trump website, using taxpayer dollars to pay for it:

A few glaring discrepancies about this meme (aside from the ludicrousness of its premise) stand out,

primarily that the date given for the founding of the notmypot.us website is a non-existent one (there was no February 29 in the year 2017), and that the domain name had just been obtained a few days before publication of the meme — not by Hillary Clinton or anyone associated with her, but by the same person responsible for the America’s Last Line of Defense web site:

Although the NOTMYPOT.US web site does exist, it — along with the report that it was founded by Hillary Clinton — are fabrications created by America’s Last Line of Defense, a site that is part of a network of fake news sites dedicated to spreading political misinformation under the guise of proffering “satire.”