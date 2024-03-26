Is Hawaii Company Launching Submarine Shuttle Service Between Oahu and Maui?

Claim: A company in Hawaii is launching a submarine shuttle service that transports passengers between the islands of Oahu and Maui. Rating: About this rating False

On March 21, 2024, the Facebook page The State of Hawaii posted an exciting announcement titled "Submarine Shuttle Service Launched Between Oahu and Maui: A Revolutionary Underwater Journey." According to the post, a company named SubSea Transit Inc. was introducing the service:

In an innovative step towards revolutionizing inter-island travel in Hawaii, SubSea Transit Inc. has launched an unprecedented submarine shuttle service between Oahu and Maui. This groundbreaking initiative offers travelers a unique and cost-effective alternative to traditional air and sea travel, while providing an unforgettable underwater experience.

This was not an official communication from Hawaii's actual Facebook page. While this The State of Hawaii page lacks a disclaimer explicitly stating that its output is satirical, it is listed as an "entertainment website" and entertainment is clearly the page's intent. Most of the posts appear to use AI-generated imagery alongside questionable claims. A March 24, 2024 post, for example, claimed that the (nonexistent) "Hawaiian Department of Tourist Services" had introduced an "innovative obesity tax for visitors."

Among several other things that cast doubt on the authenticity of the page is the fact that the official Seal of Hawaii (below left) does not contain a surfboard (as featured on the Facebook page in question), and the state's motto is not, as it claims, "we go surf." Hawaii's state motto is "Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono," a Hawaiian saying that means "The life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness."

The announcement contained further details that strain credulity. Snopes finds it unlikely, for example, that the CEO of SubSea Transit Inc would be so perfectly named for the job — Marina Deepwater:

The CEO of SubSea Transit Inc., Dr. Marina Deepwater, expressed her excitement about the launch. "We're not just offering a ride; we're offering an experience. Passengers can witness the beauty of underwater Hawaii – from coral reefs to marine life – all while traveling comfortably between Oahu and Maui," Dr. Deepwater stated at the inauguration ceremony.

Further, our research uncovered no company named SubSea Transit Inc. — certainly, at least, there is no company with that name that has successfully launched a submarine shuttle service in Hawaii.

Because the post comes from an entertainment page pretending to be associated with the state of Hawaii, Snopes rates the announcement "False."