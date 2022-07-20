Harris: ‘You Need to Get To Go, and Need To Be Able To Get Where You Need To Go’

Claim U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said, “You need to get to go, and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.”

Rating Correct Attribution About this rating Context This quote is genuine. It appeared in a meme within hours of Harris delivering remarks about “expanding access to transportation.”

In July 2022, social media users shared memes that claimed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the words, “You need to ,get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.” This was a genuine quote.

This meme originally came from a post on the TownHall.com Facebook page.

A White House transcript confirms that Harris did say these words. She delivered the remarks at the American Rescue Plan Workforce Development Summit on July 13, 2022. The quote that appeared in the meme was on the subject of “expanding access to transportation”:

Together, we are investing in training programs and apprenticeships that give workers the skills they need to take on the jobs with better wages and better benefits — in particular, workers from underrepresented backgrounds.



Together, we are expanding access to transportation. It seems like maybe it’s a small issue; it’s a big issue. You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home. So we have expanded access to transportation, including what we need to invest in public transit, understanding that the infrastructure in our country around public transit is and has been in disrepair in many areas of our country. And so that is the investment that we have put in there.

The video of Harris making the remarks was posted on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, especially by right-leaning personalities and organizations, including GOP War Room.

Here’s one of the most popular uploads of the video, which was singlehandedly viewed hundreds of thousands of times:

Harris: "We are expanding access to transportation. You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home." pic.twitter.com/bMhJpnsLHK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

In sum, yes, Harris said the exact words, “You need to get to go, and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.”