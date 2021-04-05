Did a Gymnast Celebrate by Showing Off Vaccination Card?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Find out what we’ve learned and how to inoculate yourself against COVID-19 misinformation. Read the latest fact checks about the vaccines. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As more than one year passes since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Snopes is stillan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.what we’ve learned and how to inoculate yourself against COVID-19 misinformation.the latest fact checks about the vaccines. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In April 2021, a video went viral of a gymnast celebrating after a successful vault landing. While gymnastic celebrations don’t often make viral content, this video proved share-worthy as this athlete, Evan Manivong from the University of Illinois, removed a card from beneath his uniform and started waving it around to the crowd:

.@evanmanivong ties his career-high with a 14.750! We're not sure what was on that card either…😅#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/jAEcd0L1ub — Illinois M Gym (@IlliniMGym) March 22, 2021

He later revealed he was showing off his vaccination card and encouraged everyone to “go get vaccinated“:

Vaccination distribution plans vary by state in the U.S. NBC News reports that more than 80 counties in Illinois have “expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to all state residents 16 years and older.” Residents of Illinois can check the Illinois Department of Public Health website for more information on how to get their COVID-19 vaccines. For residents outside of Illinois, the CDC recommends using VaccineFinder.org to find a nearby location that is administering vaccines.

Manivong, who earned the B1G Sportsmanship award, helped the Fighting Illini take fourth place at the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Gymnastic Championship with a score of 14.45 in the vault. His teammate Michael Fletcher was crowned the B1G Vault champion with a score of 14.6.

Take a 👀 at the 14.600 run that won @mfletch1027 the 2021 B1G Vault title!#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/vXFNWB9CHF — Illinois M Gym (@IlliniMGym) April 4, 2021

Head Coach Justin Spring said: