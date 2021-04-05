Did a Gymnast Celebrate by Showing Off Vaccination Card?

Move over touchdown dance, it's time for the vaccination card wave.

  • Published
Image via Twitter

Claim

A video shows Illinois men’s gymnast Evan Manivong celebrating a successful vault landing by showing off his COVID-19 vaccination card.

Rating

True
About this rating

Origin

In April 2021, a video went viral of a gymnast celebrating after a successful vault landing. While gymnastic celebrations don’t often make viral content, this video proved share-worthy as this athlete, Evan Manivong from the University of Illinois, removed a card from beneath his uniform and started waving it around to the crowd:

He later revealed he was showing off his vaccination card and encouraged everyone to “go get vaccinated“:

Vaccination distribution plans vary by state in the U.S. NBC News reports that more than 80 counties in Illinois have “expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to all state residents 16 years and older.” Residents of Illinois can check the Illinois Department of Public Health website for more information on how to get their COVID-19 vaccines. For residents outside of Illinois, the CDC recommends using VaccineFinder.org to find a nearby location that is administering vaccines. 

Manivong, who earned the B1G Sportsmanship award, helped the Fighting Illini take fourth place at the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Gymnastic Championship with a score of 14.45 in the vault. His teammate Michael Fletcher was crowned the B1G Vault champion with a score of 14.6.

Head Coach Justin Spring said:

“We really struggled on parallel bars, but we never gave up and finished strong. We finished the last two rotations hitting 10/10 routines, and had our best pommel horse of the season, so I’m really proud of how we finished despite having multiple gymnasts out.”