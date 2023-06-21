Fact Check

No, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Hasn't Been Charged With Treason

Claim:
In May 2023, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was arrested and charged with treason.
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

On June 1, 2023, Real Raw News published an article claiming that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had been arrested and charged with treason two days prior:

Gretchen Whitmer Arrested, Charged With Treason

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was arrested Tuesday while heading home to the Governor's mansion from a vacation rental in Grand Haven, on the coast of Lake Michigan, where she spent Memorial Day Weekend with friends and family, a source in General Eric M. Smith's office told Real Raw News.

A Marine reconnaissance platoon from Camp Pendleton stopped Whitmer's vehicle near Interstate 96 in Coopersville. They showed a shocked and puzzled Whitmer a military arrest warrant bursting with charges ranging from seditious conspiracy to treason to arranging her own attempted kidnapping just before the 2020 presidential election.

We also found posts spreading the claim that linked to the article on social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and Reddit.

The claim was not real. Real Raw News' About Page contains the following disclaimer: 

Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.

In October 2022, three men were convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Whitmer and have her "stand trial" for treason. 

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

 

Sources

About Us | Real Raw News. https://realrawnews.com/about-us/. Accessed 21 June 2023.

"Gretchen Whitmer: Three Men Convicted for Supporting Kidnap Plot." BBC News, 26 Oct. 2022. www.bbc.com, https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63405890.

