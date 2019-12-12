Is This Teen Activist Greta Thunberg Shooting a Gun?
Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year has been the subject of numerous false rumors.
- Published 12 December 2019
Claim
A video shows teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg shooting a gun.
Origin
In December 2019, a video supposedly showing teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg shooting a gun started circulating on social media:
Now I have a machine gun. Ho Ho Ho
Not sure Greta's lefty friends will be pleased though 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1xCFvrzfRt
— Skipski X (@Skiplols) December 10, 2019
This video racked up more than 1 million views within a few days of its initial posting. It was circulated both by people who found that it was out of character for Thunberg, a “leftist” who is fighting against climate change, and by those who found Thunberg doubly threatening when wielding a gun.
This video, however, does not show the 16-year-old Swedish girl but rather a Twitter user named “Emmy.”
Emmy (@eslinge) posted this video to her Twitter page on Dec. 7, 2019, a few days before anyone claimed that this footage featured Thunberg, along with the caption “So anyway, I started blasting.” Emmy then shared a second video of her shooting this weapon:
Mynningsbroms vs kamerastativ, 1-0 pic.twitter.com/wtd1mddpMo
— Emmy ಠ_ಠ (@eslinge) December 7, 2019
Several people commented on Emmy’s videos, saying that she looked like Thunberg. Emmy responded to one person, writing: “Första gången jag fick höra det blev jag vansinnig men nu känns det nästan lite charmigt att vara lik henne. :D” translated as: “The first time I heard it, I got crazy but now it feels almost a little charming to be like her. : D.”
Emmy told the AFP that she was about 15 years older than Thunberg. She also said that she hopes “people don’t really think that I am her. I don’t want to cause Greta any harm, I think she’s great.”
Emmy has also posted several articles from international news outlets that have also debunked this claim.
— Emmy ಠ_ಠ (@eslinge) December 12, 2019
In short, this video does not show environmental activist Greta Thunberg shooting a gun but a Twitter user named Emmy.
