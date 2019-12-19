Is Greta Thunberg Going on Hunger Strike Until Trump is Removed From Office?

On Dec. 12, 2019, BustATroll.org published an article positing that environmental activist Greta Thunberg was going on a hunger strike until U.S. President Trump was removed from office:

Greta Going on Hunger Strike Until Trump is Removed At 16, she travels the world, speaking out personally against inaction to global climate change. She famously gave an earful to the gathered United Nations, accusing them uncaringly poisoning her generation. She was just recently named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year.” And now, in a show of defiance to fight against who she refers to as : “The American face of ignorance and irrationality”, Greta Thunberg is going on a hunger strike until it is confirmed that Donald Trump is removed from the position of President of the United States.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

While Bustatroll labels its content as satire, this bit of fiction was reproduced on at least one other website that carried no such disclaimer: USA Top Alert News.

