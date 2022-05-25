Did Gov. Greg Abbott Urge Texans To ‘Pick Up the Pace’ in Acquiring Guns?

Claim In 2015, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans to “pick up the pace” in purchasing new guns.

Fact Check

A years-old tweet from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surfaced in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead.

Salvador Ramos, 18, is suspected of opening fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, before being shot and killed by police. The massacre is the deadliest

The tweet was originally posted in October 2015. In it, Abbott tagged the prominent gun lobbying group National Rifle Association (NRA) and stated, “I’m EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let’s pick up the pace Texans.”

I'm EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let's pick up the pace Texans. @NRA https://t.co/Ry2GInbS1g — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 28, 2015

The tweet is authentic, posted on an account labeled Abbott’s “personal” Twitter feed.

The tweet links to a blog post on the website for the Houston Chronicle, headlined, “Texas request to buy guns tops 1 million for year.”

The blog post cites FBI data and reports that although Texans’ requests to buy firearms topped 1 million in 2015, the state still trailed California.