Did Rep. Paul Gosar Promote Holocaust-Denying Website in Email to Constituents?

Veterans Today frequently republishes content from Russian state media. The piece Gosar's newsletter linked to is no exception to that editorial strategy. The original article, which first appeared on Kremlin-backed Sputnik, and did not reference "Jewish warmongers," promoted Gosar's comments on Twitter:
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US State Department official Victoria Nuland "are dangerous fools who can get us all killed," warns Paul Gosar, a Republican Representative of Arizona's 9th Congressional district, in a reference to the two officials' warmongering stance on the Ukraine conflict.
Though they have a disclaimer that reads "expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views" of Veterans Today, the site is fairly described as a website that has a history of publishing antisemitic, pro-Nazi, and Holocaust denying material. The website has described Ukrainians as "Goyim Slaves of Zionist Extremism," published severaldefenses of Adolf Hitler, and argued that "Jewish Zionists" — not Nazis — are responsible for the Holocaust.
Snopes reached out to Rep. Gosar's office to ask if he was aware of the article's Russian origins or of the antisemitic and pro-Nazi content on Veterans Today, and will update this story if we receive a response.
Because archived links capture Gosar's promotion of Veterans Today, and because that website publishes Holocaust-denying and pro-Nazi material, the claim is "True."
