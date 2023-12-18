Fact Check

Did Gordon Ramsay Agree to Weekly Appearances on Roseanne Barr's 'New Show'?

"I adore her. She's brilliant," he reportedly said.

Taija PerryCook

Published Dec 18, 2023

( Getty Images)
Image Via Getty Images
Claim:
Chef Gordon Ramsay will be joining Roseanne Barr as a guest on her "new show" on a weekly basis.
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

On Dec. 17, 2023, the Dunning-Kruger Times published an article positing that Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef known for his fiery temper, would be joining Roseanne Barr on a "new show" starring the controversial comedian. The Dunning-Kruger Times claimed this show would be a competitor to the daytime talk show "The View." The plans for such a new show, however, have never existed, as we've previously reported.

The Ramsay claim nonetheless, posted on Facebook by the Dunning-Kruger Times account, racked up more than 14,000 reactions and 1,600 comments, at the time of this writing.

(Image via Facebook account @AmericanLadiesofLiberty)

The article began:

Gordon Ramsay Agrees To Weekly Appearances on Roseanne’s New Show

Roseanne Barr’s new show is taking shape. Starting this fall, in the same time slot as “The View,” Rosie will dazzle America with ground-breaking monologues, savvy political commentary, special guests from across the conservative world, and, as an added bonus, Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Chef Ramsay will come by once a week, most likely on Thursdays, and make a light lunch dish in a 30-minute segment.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events; it was entirely made up. The Dunning-Kruger Times describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

Rumors surrounding Barr, who has become a public supporter of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, may increase on satirical sites; she made headlines for a speech she gave at the Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, Dec. 17, with a rant about "communists," "Stalinists," and "Nazi fascists."

We've previously reported on other false rumors related to Barr, including that Tim Allen (voice of Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story") would be joining the fictitious show as a guest, and that ABC was ordered to pay her $208 million in a lost lawsuit.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

Sources

Culture, Ryan Smith Senior Pop, and Entertainment Reporter. ‘Roseanne Barr’s Bizarre Rant at MAGA Event Goes Viral’. Newsweek, 18 Dec. 2023, https://www.newsweek.com/roseanne-barr-maga-turning-point-usa-americafest-donald-trump-video-1853227.

Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/ALLODtheThird/posts/pfbid034BQAVboQ6uQBBEbGLSt4RXC29THGMWE7xWwJhbqyT65677ATC4QTfYoZj7ofriJpl. Accessed 18 Dec. 2023.

Patriot, Flagg Eagleton-. Gordon Ramsay Agrees To Weekly Appearances on Roseanne’s New Show. 17 Dec. 2023, https://latherland.com/gordon-ramsay-agrees-to-weekly-appearances-on-roseannes-new-show/.

‘Roseanne Barr Stuns Right-Wing Crowd Into Silence With Speech on “Stalinists, Communists, Nazi Fascists” | Video’. Yahoo Entertainment, 18 Dec. 2023, https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/roseanne-barr-stuns-wing-crowd-020034113.html.

By Taija PerryCook

Taija PerryCook is a Seattle-based journalist who previously worked for the PNW news site Crosscut and the Jordan Times in Amman.