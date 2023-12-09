Aerial Pic Shows Golden Gate Park in San Francisco?

Claim: An aerial photograph genuinely depicted Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. Rating: About this rating True

A vibrantly green urban oasis stretching toward the Pacific Ocean is a scene depicted in a photograph shared to Reddit on Nov. 27, 2023, which claimed to show “Golden Gate Park in San Francisco”:

Though Snopes could not determine the original source of the photograph above, our newsroom compared it to authentic visuals of Golden Gate Park. We have no reason to doubt the authenticity of its depiction and have therefore rated this claim as “True.”

An aerial view of the park hosted by Google Maps confirmed the location of several of the prominent features in the photograph shared to social media, including the large, green square, which is the Golden Gate Park Polo Field, and a water feature, known as Stow Lake, surrounding Strawberry Hill.

(Google Maps)