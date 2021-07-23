Does a Video Show a C-17 Globemaster Flying Between Buildings?
A video of an 2018 aerial stunt went viral again in 2021.
- Published
Claim
Rating
Origin
In late July 2021, a Reddit user posted a video of an extremely large plane weaving between high-rise buildings in Australia. The surreal video captured a lot of attention online, with some commenters noting that the video brought up disturbing memories of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack in New York City.
Flying a Boeing C-17 Globemaster through the middle of a city in Australia. from nextfuckinglevel
The video is real. Although it went viral in the summer of 2021, it’s actually from 2018. The plane, a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster, flew at an altitude of just 300 feet over Brisbane, a large coastal city in eastern Australia.
At the time, the Brisbane Times reported that the flyby was a practice run “for the 21st annual Riverfire on Saturday, which has become Queensland’s largest annual public celebration.”
The flyby also went viral in 2018 with a video shot from a different angle, in which the massive plane appeared to fly directly at the person holding the camera.