Is a ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Still Alive and Over Age 100?

In January 2022, an online advertisement claimed that a “Gilligan’s Island” star was still alive at over 100 years old. It read: “‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Is Almost 103 & Lives Like This.”

The ad led to a 101-page slideshow article. We clicked through all of the pages. On page 100, it explained whom the ad referred to. It revealed that it showed 102-year-old character actor Nehemiah Persoff. (TV star Suzanne Somers appeared on the last page of the story.)

It was true that Persoff was a centenarian. He was born on Aug. 2, 1919, and appeared as a special guest star one time on “Gilligan’s Island.” The 1965 episode was titled, “The Little Dictator.” He was still alive as of mid-January 2022.

Persoff’s episode aired during the second season and is now available on YouTube.

According to IMDb, Persoff is perhaps best known for portraying the role of Papa Mousekewitz in the 1986 animated classic, “An American Tail.”

He also appeared in “Some Like It Hot,” “The Hook,” “Yentl,” “Twins,” and “The Wrong Man.”

As of late 2021, Persoff resided in the coastal town of Cambria, California.

In sum, yes, as of mid-January 2022, a “Gilligan’s Island” guest star was alive and almost 103 years old. At the time, the only living star from the main cast of the show was Tina Louise, who portrayed Ginger Grant. She was born on Feb. 11, 1934, and was 87 years old.

