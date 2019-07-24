Did a Georgia Lawmaker Claim a Chick-Fil-A Employee Told Her To Go Back To Her Country?

On July 20, 2019, Democratic Georgia state Rep. Erica Thomas posted a message on Twitter claiming that she had been verbally assaulted by a fellow customer at a Publix grocery store, who allegedly told her to “go back to where I came from.” The tweet stirred up considerable outrage, especially since U.S. President Donald Trump had posted a similar message to Twitter targeting four Democratic congresswomen a few days prior.

The following day, the man involved in the altercation admitted that he had cursed at Thomas while waiting in line at a Publix store, but denied that he ever told Thomas to “go back” to where she came from.

While this real-world incident stirred up a good amount of online anger, it wasn’t quite outrageous enough for the entertainment website Babylon Bee. In an apparent attempt to maximize the online indignation, this website published a fictionalized version of the story, changing the location to Chick-Fil-A, a fast-food restaurant known for its CEO’s opposition to same-sex marriage:

Georgia state rep Erica Thomas took to social media this weekend to express her disgust and outrage at a Chick-fil-A employee’s comments to her in the restaurant’s drive-thru. According to her viral Twitter post, the black state worker claims that after saying thank you for her food, the white cashier pointed his finger at her and angrily shouted, “Go back to your country!”

The Babylon Bee has managed to fool readers with its brand of satire in the past. This particular story was especially confusing for some readers, however, as it closely mirrored the events of a genuine news story, with the exception of the website’s changing the location from “Publix” to the more controversial Chick-Fil-A.

We found dozens of instances of social media users who were taken in by this ruse. Here are a few of the messages that were shared, along with links to this piece of satire:

At some point you would think the Race Hate Hoaxers would realize in a society increasingly covered by surveillance cameras that their false claims will be exposed. I am sorry but the left has literally destroyed this country with this crap. This is why the country is dividing so horrifically. Not because of our president but because of moronic opportunists like this! This is what happens when you play the false race card! Sadly real lives do get effected, their are real racists people out their and the extreme leftist of the world plan to silence those voices with these political games! Everyone is so triggered. This woman should be ashamed of herself. Wow, all that mess for nothing and the employee still humbly apologized after this woman made it all up. Sheesh!!!!! Stop veiling the world through fear and hate!

The Babylon Bee is an entertainment website that does not publish factual stories. A disclaimer on the website reads: “The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life.”

Since the line between fact and fiction here is a bit blurry, let’s quickly summarize what’s true and what’s false in regards to the lawmaker controversy.

What’s true: Georgia state Rep. Erica Thomas claimed that she was verbally assaulted by a man at a Publix store who told her to “go back” where she came from. The man admitted that he cursed at Thomas, but he denied making the “go-back” remark.

What’s false: In the fictional Babylon story, the event took place at a Chick-Fil-A and involved an employee, not a fellow customer.