George Strait Said of Beyoncé, 'Playing Dress-Up Don't Make You Country'?

"The best part is when it ended," Strait allegedly said about Beyoncé's latest album.

Anna Rascouët-Paz

Published April 22, 2024

Claim:
Singer George Strait dismissed Beyoncé as a country artist, saying, "Playing dress-up don't make you country."
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

On April 10, 2024, the Facebook page of America's Last Line of Defense published an article positing that singer-songwriter George Strait had dismissed Beyoncé as a country artist (archived):

Nashville Legend George Strait Weighs in on Beyonce [sic]: "Playing Dress-Up Don't Make You Country"

"I listened to it for as long as I could," Strait told us in an exclusive interview, "The best part about it was when it ended."

Strait says he'll fight against the album receiving nominations at any country awards show.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature. On its main Facebook page, America's Last Line of Defense says:

The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery.
Nothing on this page is real.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

 

