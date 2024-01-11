'Frazzledrip,' the 'Horrific Hillary Clinton Snuff Film' Touted by QAnon, Never Existed

Claim: An "extreme snuff film" called "Frazzledrip" that supposedly shows Hillary Clinton and aide Huma Abedin torturing and killing a child to extract "adrenochrome" from its blood, actually exists. Rating: About this rating False

In late January 2024, the word "Frazzledrip" echoed across the internet after an X account known for sharing right-wing conspiracy theories posted the screenshot of a five-year-old article claiming that a "Hillary Clinton snuff film" was circulating "on the dark web":

The article, which first appeared on the website Your News Wire (later renamed News Punch) on April 15, 2018, reported that the "horrific" video, "code named Frazzledrip," was discovered on the hard drive of a laptop belonging to former Democratic congressman (and former husband of Clinton's assistant, Huma Abedin) Anthony Weiner, who was jailed in 2017 for sexting with a minor):

An "extreme snuff film" featuring Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin raping and mutilating a prepubescent girl is circulating on the dark web, according to sources familiar with the material. The video, code named Frazzledrip, has been circulating on the dark web since Monday, according to reliable sources who have viewed the material and confirm the content is "worse than any nightmare." "The people who are coming back from viewing this tape are just not the same.". Many people are unable to watch the video due to the horrific nature of the content, according to sources familiar with the tape. In the video, they take a little girl and they fillet her face, according to reports, and then they take turns wearing the little girl's face like a mask. It is believed they were terrorizing the young girl, deliberately causing the child's body to release Adenochrome into her bloodstream before bleeding her out and drinking the blood during a Satanic ritual sacrifice. Adrenochrome is an oxidation product of adrenaline (ephinephrine, norepinephrine) that is extracted from a living donor's adrenal gland. According to those familiar with the elites' drug of choice, the high is "intense" and "exotic".

The article's author, "Baxter Dmitry," rehashed elements of a conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate, which alleged without evidence that Clinton and other "deep state" conspirators ran a massive Satanic pedophile ring out of a Washington, D.C. pizzeria called Comet Pizza. Your News Wire had granted uncritical credence to such theories in the past.

The raw material for the article was aggregated from social media posts of images allegedly extracted from the mysterious and supposedly impossible-for-ordinary-people-to-find "Frazzledrip" video. One of the earliest such posts appeared on Facebook during the first week of April 2018, and looked like this:

Similar posts were widely shared on Twitter:

It only took a few moments of investigating to determine that the sepia-toned images came not from incriminating footage hidden in some dank corner of the dark web, but rather from a maniacally inscrutable YouTube video uploaded (coincidentally or not) on April Fools Day 2018 (regrettably, that video has since been deleted).

We found, moreover, that the image described as showing Abedin wearing a mask made from the face of a mutilated child was actually taken from the website of a well-known Indian restaurant in Washington, D.C., called Hush Supper Club. The masked woman is the restaurant's proprietor, Geeta, who has been profiled in a number of national news venues.

Here is the photo in its original context:

Insofar as it's supposed to serve as evidence that Huma Abedin participated in a Satanic ritual involving the mutilation of a child, then, the video is demonstrably a hoax. However, that hasn't stopped social media users from trying to find other imagery in the video to support the "snuff film" thesis, though the results — even with the addition of visual aids — remain laughably incomprehensible:

In point of fact, there appeared to be some disagreement among conspiracy theorists as to whether the two-minute, now defunct YouTube clip and the much-ballyhooed "Frazzledrip" snuff film were even one and the same. Some claimed the YouTube video was only a teaser, and that somewhere a full-length version existed, which, if and when it were made public, would expose Hillary Clinton for the murderous satanic, adrenochrome-addicted, pedophilic ringleader she truly is. Others have admitted the possibility that "Frazzledrip" may never have actually existed, and it was a deep-state prank (or "psy-op") meant to make them look foolish.

Five years hence, "Frazzledrip" is still touted by some as a reality, even though not an iota of evidence to that effect has come to light since the "snuff film" was first whispered about in the dark recesses of QAnon.