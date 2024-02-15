Fox News Host Interrupts Trump to Call Him a 'Dirty, Lying [Expletive]'?

Claim: A Fox News host interrupted former U.S. President Donald Trump and called him a "dirty, lying bastard." Rating: About this rating False

On Feb. 12, 2024, YouTube creator Christo Aivalis posted a video on the Progressive News Network channel that claimed a Fox News host had interrupted former U.S. President Donald Trump and called him a "dirty, lying bastard." As of Feb. 15, it had received more than 80,000 views.

The video's thumbnail image showed a picture of Trump with the words "Trump Explodes." The title of the video read, "Fox Host INTERRUPTS Trump, Calls Him 'DIRTY LYING BASTARD.'"

Aivalis introduced the video as follows:

So folks. My goodness. What I have for you in this one is wild. It is a teardown of Trump across mainstream media but it culminates in him being confronted, interrupted [and] cut off on Fox and called the dirty liar that he is. The dirty, lying B-word that he is. And it's done in epic fashion. You've never seen something like it in mainstream media, frankly, because they've been far too soft on him for far too long. But his recent embrace, more than usual, of Putin, his recent attack on America's allies, his recent insanity and disrespect of his own country's military women and men that serve the country bravely. Think about it. But, beyond partisanship, the people of the military should never be attacked by people who want to run for president. And it ends in something so absurdly brilliant, it's going to shock you.

However, this rumor was false. No Fox News host ever interrupted Trump during a TV show to call him a "dirty, lying bastard."

Aivalis' video did not show any such confrontation. His introduction was followed by nearly 13 minutes of unrelated video clips from shows on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, as well as mid-roll ads, apparently for the channel's creator to earn advertising revenue.

This same rumor was later shared in other videos. The videos received a combined total of hundreds of thousands of views. Some the videos appeared to feature voices that had been generated by artificial intelligence.

Snopes previously reported about a video that was uploaded by Aivalis in October 2023, in which he falsely claimed in the video's title, "Trump VIOLENT THUGS STORM New York COURTROOM, Many INJURED."