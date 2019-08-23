Did a Fox News Guest Refer to ‘Shooting Up’ Marijuana?
Marijuana is typically smoked or consumed.
- Published 23 August 2019
Claim
A Fox News guest referred to people injecting marijuana into their systems.
Origin
A Fox News guest on the talk show “Outnumbered” incurred some internet scorn after he accidentally referred to people “shooting up”marijuana, even though he corrected himself moments later.
fox news is very worried about homeless people laying “in the street having just shot up with marijuana”
people forget that weed is always done intravenously pic.twitter.com/RE9Ag9iLPe
— Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) August 22, 2019
The Republican strategist did indeed make the comment as a guest on “Outnumbered” on Aug. 22, 2019. Avella and the show’s hosts were discussing new “person first” guidelines adopted by San Francisco legislators, would eliminate words like “felon,” “offender,” “convict,” “addict” and “juvenile delinquent,” per the San Francisco Chronicle.
“Going forward, what was once called a convicted felon or an offender released from jail will be a ‘formerly incarcerated person,’ or a ‘justice-involved’ person or simply a ‘returning resident,” the Chronicle reported.
Avella wasn’t a fan of that idea. “And the focus ought to be on a society that follows the law, not allowing people to defecate in the streets, not allowing individuals to lay on the street having just shot up with marijuana,” he said. The hosts immediately interjected with the word “heroin,” and Avella quickly corrected his statement.
Marijuana is not a substance that is injected. It is either smoked or consumed. The digital media and entertainment publication Mashable explained that the idea of injecting weed “is a long-running joke to refer to those so out of the loop, they have no idea how consuming marijuana works.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes