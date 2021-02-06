Did a Florida Town Declare the First Week of February ‘Trump Week’?

The city of Frostproof in Florida's Polk County has a population of about 3,200.

  • Published 5 February 2021
Claim

The government of Frostproof, Florida, approved a proposal to declare Feb. 1 through Feb. 6 as "Donald J. Trump week."

Rating

True
About this rating

Origin

In early February 2021, posts circulated online
claimed that a central Florida city had dedicated the first week of the month to former U.S. President Donald Trump:

That claim was true. The mayor of Frostproof, which is located in Polk County and has a population of about 3,200, approved a proposal by the City Council to proclaim Feb. 1 to Feb. 6 to be “Donald J. Trump week.”

Snopes obtained a copy of the proclamation, displayed below: