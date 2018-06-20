CLAIM

A Facebook post attributed to a commercial flight attendant truly and accurately describes conditions on a redeye flight occupied by 16 unaccompanied immigrant children on their way to a detention facility.

Unproven

RATING

ORIGIN

In mid-June 2018, fanning the uproar over the Trump administration’s policy of separating families detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Facebook post allegedly written by a commercial flight attendant painted a heartrending picture of “scared little souls” being flown to a detention facility in the middle of the night.

The text was posted by a Facebook user who identified herself as a coworker of the author:

Copied and pasted from a coworker who worked this flight: Through all the adversities we faced last evening with computer outages, cancellations and delays, nothing prepared me or my crew for 16 passengers. Sixteen. All dressed in black and gray cheap Walmart sweat suits, quietly boarding the 12:30am flight. Children! Thirty-two scared eyes looking straight forward dazed. We try to speak, yet none speak English. During the beverage service, one of the crew comes to me in tears. They can’t face these children that have been ripped from their families with a smile. These children were probably ranging in age from 11, to the most adorable little girl maybe 6 years old. At 2:30 in the morning, deplaned here in Miami not knowing if they will ever see their loved ones again that they were separated from in Phoenix. Those sweet innocent children, dressed as criminals silently deplaned with the same fear as our initial meeting. Except for the little girl. She looked up at me as she turned left for the main cabin door, with tears of fear streaming down her face. I’m not sure the protocol, but I leaned over hoping to offer some hope, she hugged me, which was returned – much to the scowl and comments from the adult escort. I pray that these 16 scared little souls, as well as all the other thousands, find their way to reuniting with their loved ones. We are trained yearly in hundreds of possible scenarios as attendants. Something like this isn’t remotely one of those. I had only met one of my crew a few years earlier, the rest never. Thank God, we had one another to lean on to not only get through the flight, but also maybe some glimmer of hope for those babies.

In a subsequent post, the Facebook user declined to identify the author, whom she said was unwilling to risk their job by going public. She also ignored requests to identify the airline they both work for (reposts of the text variously named Southwest Airlines or American Airlines as the carrier, but neither company has confirmed or denied those claims).

Although at least one secondhand source (the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, a union representing some 50,000 flight attendants) claims to have authenticated the story and its authorship, they refused reporters’ requests for specific details such as the author’s name, the name of the airline involved, and whether or not AFA-CWA represents workers for that airline. Neither the flight attendants’ union nor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement responded to our requests for comment in time for publication.

Questions have been raised about the stated boarding and deplaning times (12:30 A.M. and 2:30 A.M., respectively), which are two hours apart. Typically, a non-stop flight from Phoenix to Miami takes around four hours, though there is nothing in the original text to indicate that the flight discussed was non-stop, nor that the 12:30 A.M. departure was from an Arizona airport.

A reporter for the Arizona Republic ascertained that an American Airlines flight departing from Phoenix on the afternoon of 14 June would have arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina in plenty of time to connect with a late evening (10:40 P.M.) flight to Miami whose departure time on that date was delayed until almost 12:30 A.M. It didn’t arrive in Miami until 1:52 A.M., which lines up reasonably well with the times mentioned in the Facebook post.

Since we have no means of verifying any further details in the Facebook post, at this time we are rating its claims as Unproven.

On 20 June, American Airlines issued a statement both reaffirming their unawareness of cases of the Department of Homeland Security transporting immigrant children separated from their families on their airplanes and asking the federal government to immediately refrain from doing so (only to be attacked by a DHS spokesperson for “buckling to a false media narrative”). Frontier and United Airlines issued similarly worded statements.

Soon afterward, President Trump signed an executive order calling a halt to his own administration’s family separation policy.