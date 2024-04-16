Trump Rejected Female Jurors for Not Being 'His Type'?

On April 15, 2024, The Borowitz Report published an article positing that former President Donald Trump had rejected several female prospective jurors at his hush-money trial in New York City for not being "his type":

Trump Rejects Several Female Jurors as Not His Type Judge Juan M. Merchan reprimanded Donald J. Trump on the first day of his hush money trial after he rejected a number of prospective female jurors as "not my type." The judge declared Trump out of order when he commented that one of the women was "a 5 or a 6 at best."

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The Borowitz Report describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

I've been writing satirical news since I was eighteen. This represents either commitment to a genre or arrested development. … In 2001, I started emailing made-up news stories to friends. One suggested that creating a "website" would make it easier to "blast" my "posts." Soon, The Borowitz Report was live at BorowitzReport.com, and my free newsletter was reaching untold dozens of people.

Andy Borowitz, the author of The Borowitz Report, is a well-known satirist. His Facebook page describes him as a comedian.

