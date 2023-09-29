Did Dianne Feinstein Cast a Final Senate Vote the Same Day She Died?

Claim: Senator Dianne Feinstein voted in a Senate roll call held at 11:45 am on the day that she died. Rating: About this rating True Context Feinstein's vote occurred during a morning session of the Senate on Sept. 28, 2023. According to her office, Feinstein died at her Washington, D.C., home that evening.

On Sept. 28, 2023, longtime U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., died at age 90. According to a statement from her office posted to X, she passed away in the evening at her home in Washington, D.C.:

As news of her death broke early next morning, some on social media pointed with suspicion at the fact that Feinstein had been present for a vote on the day of her death. Pro-Trump digital strategist Eric Spracklen, for example, asked how such a vote would be possible:

Others, in reply, demanded to see video evidence of the vote taking place at all. Thanks to C-SPAN's filming of any and all congressional proceedings, Snopes is happy to provide the requested video evidence.

The vote in question occurred during the Sept. 28, 2023, Senate session of the 118th Congress — the entire day of Senate work can be viewed here. The vote was on a procedural matter — whether or not to move ahead with adopting a house resolution "to reauthorize and improve the Federal Aviation Administration and other civil aviation programs." Voting began at 11:45 am that morning. As captured by C-SPAN and shown in the clip below, Feinstein voted "aye" at 11:51 a.m. EDT:

Being present for this vote early in the day is not inconsistent with her dying later that evening. Because there is video evidence of Feinstein casting this final vote of her career, the claim is True.