Did Federal Troops Tear-Gas the Yankees?

On July 21, 2020, The Onion published an article positing that federal troops had tear-gassed the New York Yankees off the field so U.S. President Donald Trump could throw out the first pitch before the team’s opening home game:

Moving in formation across the first-base line as terrified players scrambled into the dugout, federal troops reportedly tear-gassed the New York Yankees off the field Friday so President Donald Trump could throw out the first pitch before their opening home game. Sources confirmed that minutes before their contest against the Boston Red Sox was scheduled to begin, dozens of federal troops rushed onto the field and set upon the Yankees starters, pushing them into foul territory with riot shields and beating several of them — including Brett Gardner, Gio Urshela, and Gleyber Torres — with batons.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: “The Onion uses invented names in all of its stories, except in cases where public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental. The Onion is not intended for readers under 18 years of age.”

