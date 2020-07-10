Did the FBI Find 256 Emails Between Schiff and Epstein?

On July 7, 2020, America’s Last Line of Defense published an article positing that the FBI had uncovered 256 emails between congressman Adam Schiff and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein:

FBI Investigation Uncovers 256 Emails Between Schiff and Epstein The rabbit hole of Epstein’s heinous crimes seems to get deeper each day. It appears that every day someone new is revealed to have taken numerous trips to Epstein Isle for “unknown” reasons. […] A treasure trove of emails was found on Hillary‘s private email server. Among these emails were 256 between Adam Schiff and Epstein. The contents of these emails discussed trips to Epstein Isle and other things too vile to mention.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

While America’s Last Line of Defense carries a disclaimer labeling its content as fiction, many people shared this story on social media as if it were a genuine news article.

