The claim that Fauci is "responsible" for the COVID-19 pandemic is based, in turn, on speculation that NIH-funded gain of function research resulted in a manipulated form of the coronavirus "spilling over" from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and infecting the human population. To date, none of these claims have been substantiated and Fauci has explicitly denied that NIH funded of gain of function research on the coronavirus.

During a May 10, 2021, airing of his Fox News show, host Tucker Carlson claimed that National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Anthony Fauci helped provide funding for “gain of function” research at a facility in Wuhan, China, that (supposedly) led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson cited an opinion piece regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that was written by Nicolas Wade. In a nutshell, Wade argued without substantiated evidence that gain of function experiments (we’ll explain what those are later) that were prohibited in the U.S. continued at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which ultimately led to the creation of SARS-CoV-2. And because the Wuhan-based institute was not properly regulated, Wade argued, the novel coronavirus was likely to have infected a researcher who would ultimately become the source of the pandemic.

The 13-minute segment began with Carlson criticizing Jeffrey Zeints, U.S. President Joe Biden’s appointed official to oversee the COVID-19 response efforts. Carlson then suggested that Fauci said Americans can expect to wear masks indefinitely. (We fact-checked that, too. Fauci did not say that.)

“The question is why is he doing that? Maybe he likes it, that’s possible. But you gotta think at least part of Tony Fauci’s authoritarian germ hysteria is a cover for something else,” Carlson continued. “Could it be that Tony Fauci is trying to divert attention from himself and his own personal role in the COVID-19 pandemic? Now, what do we mean by that?”

That’s when Carlson pivoted to “The origin of COVID: Did people or nature open Pandora’s box at Wuhan?” — Wade’s opinion piece — not a scientific study as was suggested — published by the nonprofit science organization Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a reputable group that publishes free-access scientific information “concerning science and global security issues.” Wade is a controversial science writer whose recent theories on race have been generally disputed by researchers around the world. Wade was a former staff writer for the Science Times section of The New York Times up until 2012 and he authored the controversial book, “A Troublesome Inheritance: Genes, Race and Human History.” He has been described by researchers at Georgetown University as a “sad saga” of a “former international reporter turned laughing stock.”

By and large, Carlson hyperbolized and generalized Wade’s main points in his piece, stretching the key takeaways to suggest that the article “explains where this virus almost certainly came from.” Carlson furthered that Wade “makes it clear that more than any other single American, Tony Fauci is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic” by laying out a nearly “insurmountably large amount of evidence” that the virus originated in the WIV. This evidence included conducting experiments — funded by “American tax dollars” — to make bat viruses infectious to humans “approved and directed by Tony Fauci,” argued Carlson.

We’ll take a closer look at what Wade actually wrote below.

As is usual with these sorts of allegations, there is a mixture of half-truths peppered in an alarmist claim meant to incite an emotional response. First, it is important to note that Wade wrote in his opinion piece that of the two theories he believed were plausible, so far neither has “direct evidence” proving its validity.

“Each depends on a set of reasonable conjectures but so far lacks proof. So I have only clues, not conclusions, to offer. But those clues point in a specific direction. And having inferred that direction, I’m going to delineate some of the strands in this tangled skein of disaster,” he wrote.

After the Carlson video aired, questions surrounding gain of function research were brought to a Senate health committee hearing on May 11 when Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) clashed with Fauci over whether funding from the NIH was used at WIV, suggesting that this might have contributed to the “lab leak” hypothesis — a controversial theory that virus-related experiments accidentally spilled over into the public sphere.

“We have not funded gain of function research on this virus in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. No matter how many times you say it, it didn’t happen,” said Fauci.

Wade — and later Carlson — also argued that gain of function research funded by the NIH was the likely source of a laboratory leak — a hypothesis that has been contested by the broader scientific community time and again. Since SARS-CoV-2 was first named in January 2020 and subsequently declared a pandemic, conspiracy theorists have peddled notions that the virus was made in a lab and intentionally released as a biological weapon despite rigorous scientific research proving otherwise.

First and foremost, it is true that WIV was one of many research facilities around the world dedicated to the study of coronaviruses. Coronaviruses are one of the most common viruses and were at the center of the SARS 2001 and MERS 2012 epidemics, prompting efforts led by the NIH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NIH to better understand their potential for a pandemic.

One form of research conducted at these labs includes the gain of function research. These are experiments to increase the transmissibility or virulence of pathogens to make them more infectious to humans in order to help improve understanding of disease-causing agents and how they interact with humans, as well as their potential to cause a pandemic. In other words, scientists manipulate the genetic code of viruses to change certain elements, making them either more or less dangerous to better understand how they work. But in 2014, the Obama administration called for a “pause” on funding of such experiments, SARS and MERS viruses in particular, and launched a government-led investigation into the risks and benefits of such research.

An ethical analysis white paper written by Professor Michael Selgelid and produced by the NIH Office of Science Policy and published in the journal, Science and Engineering Ethics in 2016 argued that gain of function research poses risks regarding biosecurity and biosafety. Using this guidance, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services developed a framework for guiding funding decisions about the gain of function research, and under the recommendation of experts, the NIH lifted its pause.

And it is true that WIV is located miles from where the first COVID-19 outbreak was detected and that the facility previously received funding from the NIH via the EcoHealth Alliance nonprofit, as was reported on the agency’s website. But such international cooperation is not unusual, and funding to the lab was also provided through European, Asian, and African organizations as well as the World Health Organization and the European Virus Archive goes global.

Furthermore, a joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 said that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely.”

That being said, The Washington Post reported that a grant partially funded research at WIV to collect bat specimens from caves to study their potential for infecting humans. Shi Zhengli, a lead researcher, told the publication that she had conducted gain of function experiments. Shi has also said that the genetic sequence of the coronavirus did not match viruses that the lab had sampled from caves in China. But the Chinese government’s lack of transparency at the onset of the pandemic raised questions that weren’t fully answered by the WHO investigation in 2021.

In short, gain of function research is permitted under certain conditions and there is evidence to suggest that such experimentation may have occurred in the past at WIV. However, there is no evidence to outright suggest that experiments to manipulate a coronavirus resulted from this research and ultimately spilled over into the surrounding area. Nor is it clear whether gain of function research was being conducted at the onset of the pandemic. Snopes’ questions to the NIH went unanswered but we will update the article if and when we hear back.