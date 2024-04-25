Faith Hill Told Beyoncé to 'Pay Her Dues'?

On April 23, 2024, the Facebook page America - Love It or Leave It published a post positing that country musician Faith Hill had put pop star Beyoncé in her place. It included a photo of the two women and a comment (archived):

Faith Hill Has Some Choice Words for Beyoncè [sic]: "Pay Your Dues Like We All Did" Yet another actual country star who knows what it was like to make it on her own lets Beyonce know it takes more than a hat and a stolen song from a kid's show to call yourself country.

(Facebook user America - Love It or Leave It)

While the post gained 16,000 reaction and 3,400 comments, the item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. It was shared by a page that describes its output as being "trollery", as follows:

A subsidiary of the America's Last Line of Defense network of trollery. Nothing on this page is real.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.