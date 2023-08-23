Fact Check

Video of Biden on Maui Was Deceptively Edited To Add 'F*ck Joe Biden' Chant

The original, unaltered video was recorded on Aug. 21, 2023, and included no such chants.

Jordan Liles

Published Aug 23, 2023

President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill, participate in a blessing ceremony with the Lahaina elders at Moku'ula following wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Image Via MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Claim:
A video authentically shows U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden being greeted on Maui in August 2023 with chants of, "F*ck Joe Biden."
Rating:
Fake
Fake

About this rating

On Aug. 21, 2023, President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill, visited the island of Maui to witness firsthand the devastation from the deadliest U.S. wildfires in more than a century. On the same day, dubious accounts on X (formerly Twitter) shared a deceptively-edited video that purported to show the Bidens being greeted in Lahaina with chants of "Fuck Joe Biden."

However, as BBC Verify journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh pointed out, the "Fuck Joe Biden" chant audio was added to the video after the fact.

"The unedited video of the exact same moment is on YouTube, and no chants against Biden can be heard in it," Sardarizadeh posted.

The same moments from the edited clip begin at the 1:22 mark in the previously-live, unedited video below:

The edited video that was seen millions of times on X wasn't the only misleading rumor to come out of the Bidens' visit to Maui.

Another claim promoted on X with a low-quality video clip said that the president was caught on camera falling asleep while seated inside the Lahaina Civic Center. However, the original, high-definition video of the same moments showed that Biden's eyes were open, not closed, and had not, in fact, been nodding off to sleep.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

