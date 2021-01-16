Was an Engagement Ring Hidden in a Necklace for 2 Years?

A woman named Anna wore a necklace for two years without knowing that her boyfriend, Terry, had hidden an engagement ring inside it.

However, viral content websites seized on the story and twisted the truth. One article, which ran 43 pages long, contained what the couple said were "outright lies and extreme uses of 'artistic license.'" The people who managed the viral content websites led readers to the misleading version of the story with online advertisements in late 2020 and early 2021.

A woodworker named Terry gave his girlfriend, Ana (not "Anna"), a necklace with an engagement ring inside it. She wore it for more than a year before he revealed the ring in a hidden compartment.

It was a beautiful love story. A woodworker named Terry gave his girlfriend, Ana, a special necklace that he crafted himself. More than a year after she started wearing it, the pair visited Smoo Cave in the Scottish Highlands. It was at this moment in November 2016 that Terry revealed to Ana that an engagement ring was hidden in a compartment in the necklace. As he proposed to her, she knew this meant he had been planning to go down on one knee all along. She said “yes.”

This was a true story that happened to real people named Terry and Ana. An engagement ring really was hidden inside a necklace that she wore for more than a year. (Their last names did not appear in news stories after they requested them to be omitted “because of media attention.”)

Unfortunately, in late 2020, the tale was seized on by viral content websites like FactAhead.com. The website’s creators published a 43-page slideshow story. This meant that readers would need to click “next page” more than 42 times to read the whole thing. The site twisted the truth about the couple’s tale, even going so far as to spend money to advertise the misleading article in late 2020 and early 2021. The ads were hosted by the Taboola advertising platform. We observed the ads on numerous websites:

The strategy behind making a single story take 43 pages to read through is known as advertising “arbitrage.” The idea is to make more money on ads displayed on each of the 43 pages than it cost to run the initial advertisement that lured readers to the article in the first place.

The misleading version of the story claimed that Ana wore the necklace for two years before Terry showed her what was inside. However, Ana only wore the necklace for more than one year. The viral-content websites also made baseless claims about the couple’s finances, as well as about Ana purportedly having a fear of flying. One page of the slideshow story claimed that a photograph showed one of Ana’s friends. The story said: “Below a photo of Ana’s friend Sofia.” However, it was a stock photograph.

The truthful story about Terry and Ana was published by credible news organizations in 2017. BBC reported about the materials Terry used to create the necklace:

Terry made the necklace from Tasmanian Huon pine and the inside of a seashell. It was hollow inside and this was where the ring was hidden. He gave the necklace to Anna [sic] as a gift to mark the first anniversary of their relationship. Terry said: “She wore it every day and everywhere we went, and pretty much never took it off.”

ABC News also reported that Ana wore the necklace for “more than a year”:

Still, she had no idea what was really inside until more than a year later. The travel-loving couple decided to trek to Smoo Cave, located in Durness, Scotland, in April. That’s when Terry finally decided to tell Anna [sic] what had been hidden in her beloved necklace. “Before we actually went down to the cave, I asked if I could have the necklace to take some photos of it among the rocks, which gave me a quick chance to break the seal with a knife,” he detailed. And when Terry went to return the necklace to Anna [sic], he opened it to reveal the engagement ring inside. His now-fiancée replied, “Wait … it’s been in there the entire time?” And of course, later she said yes to Terry’s marriage proposal.

The YouTube video created by Terry and Ana was viewed more than 5 million times:

In December 2020, Terry addressed the misleading viral content websites:

Hello all. If you are finding this video now (Nov/Dec 2020) because you got click-baited into reading a long article that was poorly written and full of ads – Sorry. That article has been published without contacting us, and is full of outright lies and extreme uses of “artistic license.” There are heaps of other SHORT articles that are actually legit from 2017/2018. Anyway, sorry, I hope you didn’t waste any ‘important’ time reading it.

The couple also said that the websites “really really stretched the truth, and flat out made up some stuff.”

Despite BBC, ABC News, and other news organizations publishing the name “Anna,” we confirmed it was spelled Ana, not Anna. Also, BBC reported that the proposal happened in November 2016, while ABC News published that it happened in April 2017. However, we were able to clear up the confusion. The video was uploaded in April 2017, but the proposal happened months earlier in November 2016. This was confirmed by People.com, which assigned a reporter to speak with the couple.

Additional tidbits about the story could be found in the comments for the YouTube video. For example, Terry said he made Ana another necklace since he wasn’t able to properly put the original one back together. He said that the new one was empty.

He also commented that he was “paranoid” about Ana learning of the hidden engagement ring compartment in the original necklace. He was so afraid she’d find out about his plan that he didn’t take a picture of that part of the process while he was creating it:

I was so paranoid about Ana finding photos of the ring being hidden in there on my computer/phone/Google Photos, etc, etc, that I didn’t take a photo of that particular step. If you look at 0:04, you see a thin white line. I carved the spot for the ring and then glue the 2 pieces of wood together with a thin sheet of paper in between. The glue held it together and the paper acted as a weak point to split it apart later. I split it open once to test it, then I sealed the ring in there and finished it up.

One YouTuber commented: “That necklace is really ugly tho.” However, Ana replied: “Perhaps not everyone’s taste, but he made it especially for me and I absolutely loved it :).”