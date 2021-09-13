Was Emma Raducanu’s Goal at US Open to Win Money to Replace Lost AirPods?

Emma Raducanu said that her initial goal in the U.S. Open was to win enough money to replace her lost AirPods.

British wunderkind Emma Raducanu stunned viewers when she powered through to a victory in the U.S. Open in September 2021. The tennis player, who was ranked 150th in the world and barely known, catapulted to victory over Canadian player Leylah Fernandez, also another relative unknown.

Many shared Raducanu’s motivation in the U.S. Open was to simply win enough money to buy AirPods after she lost her own before a match.

Raducanu tells ESPN crew says she lost airpods before first qualifying match and then she told herself, well, if I win I can buy a new pair of airpods. #USOpen — Erik Gudris (@ATNtennis) September 11, 2021

In an post-match interview with ESPN, Raducanu said, “There’s a running joke in my team because before my first-round qualifying match I lost my AirPods and I was basically running around the changing room like three minutes before my call to go on trying to find it, but I lost it. I was thinking to myself, ‘You know what, if you win this match, you can buy yourself a pair of AirPods,’ and that’s become the running joke!”

The interview can be seen below:

Fun moment as Raducanu tells ESPN her first goal at the #usopen was to earn enough prize money to replace her lost Airpods pic.twitter.com/Ewsvki49Z8 — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) September 11, 2021

After her victory, Piers Morgan also entered the fray claiming credit. He tweeted, “I’ve been totally vindicated. She took my advice and won.” Morgan was referring to his past criticism of Raducanu when she withdrew from Wimbledon earlier this summer.

A bad day?

I've been totally vindicated.

She took my advice and won. https://t.co/Z6BvbAnuGT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 11, 2021

He had tweeted then in support of tennis player John McEnroe who also criticized Raducanu for not being able to handle the pressure and quitting Wimbledon. Morgan wrote then: “Ms Raducanu’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was.” In reality Raducanu withdrew because of breathing problems.

Regardless, Raducanu is probably not thinking about all of this on the way to the bank.

