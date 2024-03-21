Fact Check

Elon Musk Called 'Mediocre White Man' by Yahoo News Columnist?

Social media users were asking whether an op-ed about the billionaire was real.

Nick Hardinges

Published March 21, 2024

(Yahoo News)
Image Via Yahoo News
An X user posted a screenshot of a legitimate Yahoo News opinion column in March 2024 that referred to Elon Musk as a "mediocre white man."
True
True

On March 21, 2024, the X (formerly Twitter) account @EndWokeness uploaded a screenshot purportedly showing the headline of a Yahoo News Op-Ed (opinion column) that called Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), a "mediocre white man" (archived here).

The screengrab allegedly showed columnist Michael Harriot wrote the article. It contained a picture of Elon Musk during a March 18 interview with former CNN host Don Lemon. The headline read:

Don Lemon interviewed a mediocre white man

Other X users replied to the post asking whether the article was real, while some were certain it was not.

However, the opinion piece was real, and so we have rated this "True." It was published on March 20, 2024.

An editor's note at the top of the article expressed how the article was an opinion column, and that the views expressed in it were the author's own.

