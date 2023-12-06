Elon Musk Shifting X Headquarters from California to Texas?

Claim: Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is shifting X’s headquarters from Silicon Valley in California to Texas, saying, “I’d rather eat dirt than live in ‘woke’ California.” Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Dec. 3, 2023, a Facebook post shared an article from SpaceXMania claiming that Elon Musk was shifting the headquarters of X (formerly Twitter) from Silicon Valley in California to Texas, saying, “I’d rather eat dirt than live in ‘woke’ California.”

The article, published a month before on Nov. 2, 2023, stated that his decision to move his company was part of a broader debate about California’s “woke” culture and progressive politics, as well as Texas' "favorable" tax environment:

Musk’s recent clash with Twitter over freedom of speech and content moderation played a pivotal role in this decision. Musk’s views on free speech have put him at odds with social media platforms, which are headquartered in California. By moving X Corp to Texas, he aims to distance himself from the perceived “woke” culture in Silicon Valley and regain control over the platform’s policies. The term “woke” has been at the center of numerous debates in recent years. It is often used to describe a heightened awareness of social and political issues, particularly in the realms of racial and social justice. Critics argue that this culture can sometimes lead to excessive political correctness and censorship, stifling open dialogue and freedom of expression. Musk’s decision to relocate X Corp to Texas is, in part, a response to this culture. [...] Austin and the broader Texas area have become attractive destinations for tech talent. As a result, X Corp is likely to have access to a pool of skilled professionals who can contribute to the development of its super app concept. X Corp will also need to adapt to Texas’s regulatory environment, which differs from California’s. This transition may require adjustments in the company’s policies and practices, including those related to privacy, labor laws, and more.

This article was presented as a work of satire and originated from a website that describes its content as such.

A small number of online commentators assumed the story was real, nonetheless. One comment on the Facebook post read, “Great decision!”

We have frequently covered stories from SpaceXMania, which describes itself as "a team of writers and editors based in New York, USA" with the mission "to bring you the freshest fake news, some sassy analysis, and a good dose of satire, all rolled into one crazy concoction that orbits around Elon Musk and everything that’s lighting up the viral/trending charts."

The website's About Us section states:

Now, let’s talk about our digital lair – it’s not just a website; it’s a happening spot on social media where we hang out, shoot the breeze with you, spill the tea on breaking news, and flaunt our latest satirical masterpieces. Quick heads up, though – every single article on our site is about as real as a unicorn sipping on a rainbow smoothie. They’re pure fantasy, folks, not a snapshot of reality. We take pride in being the cool cats who offer you a front-row seat to our Satire/Fantasy News extravaganza. Our satirical pieces? They’re like a breath of fresh air, a break from the ordinary, giving you a giggle or two about the stuff our Tater friends would totally vibe with.

The website's disclaimer page states:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles. We understand that some readers may be unfamiliar with satire and may not understand that these articles are not meant to be taken at face value. It is the responsibility of the reader to discern the intent of these articles and to understand that they are not presented as factual news.

The article was published before Musk’s controversial post on X in which he was accused of propagating anti-semitic views. Though he apologized, some companies pulled their advertising from the platform, and Musk generated more controversy by telling companies like Disney where to go, using an expletive.