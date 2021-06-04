No, Elon Musk Didn’t Tweet ‘I Miss You Ghislaine’ in Acrostic Code

On June 4, 2021, an image supposedly showing a screenshot of a message posted by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, in which he cryptically spells out “I Miss You Ghislaine” in an acrostic code, was shared on social media:

This is not a genuine message posted by Musk.

We searched archived versions of Musk’s timeline for this message, but were unable to find any traces of this tweet. It’s also unlikely that this message was posted and then deleted, as we were unable to find any retweets containing broken links for this message. Musk has more than 50 million followers on Twitter and his account is a frequent source for news. Yet, we have not seen any credible reports that this message was actually posted to his account.

This image appears to have been created as a hoax in order to connect Musk to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite currently awaiting trial on charges that she recruited young girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Critics of Musk like to point out that the SpaceX CEO was once pictured with Maxwell.

While there is a genuine photograph of Musk with Maxwell that was taken at a 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Musk has denied that he knows the accused sex trafficker.

In addition to playing on conspiracy theories about Musk and Maxwell, the fake “I Miss You Ghislaine” tweet appears to be mocking a genuine tweet Musk posted on June 3 in which he seemingly spelled the word “cum” in acrostic code by posting the words “Canada,” “USA” and “Mexico” one after the other:

The “Canada,” “USA,” “Mexico” tweet is real. The “I Miss You Ghislaine” tweet is not.