President Eisenhower said that a political part must be dedicated to the advancement of a moral cause, otherwise it is just a conspiracy to seize power.

Internet users are rightly skeptical of any piece of media featuring an image of a person and a quote, as this category of content more often than not contains fabricated or misattributed messages. Every once in awhile, however, the internet gets it right, as was the case for this meme featuring an image of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and a quote concerning the objective of political parties:

If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.

This statement was taken from a speech President Eisenhower delivered at the Fourth Annual Republican Women’s National Conference on 6 March 1956.

Below we’ve reproduced the relative portion of this speech, which can be read in its entirety on the University of California Santa Barbara’s web site for the American Presidency Project: