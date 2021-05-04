Is This Picture of ‘Edward’s’ Starbucks Order Real?

Why no rating on this article? This is a trending topic but has not yet been rated by Snopes for reasons we’ll outline below.



A picture of a Starbucks drink with a long list of ingredients went viral on social media in May 2021, prompting an outpouring of reactions and memes.

The picture appeared to show a Starbucks Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino drink — with a number of extra ingredients and instructions, ordered by a person named Edward.

The tweet, posted by a Twitter user who goes by @ProjectJosiee, must have touched a nerve, because as of this writing it has been shared and “liked” hundreds of thousands of times.

On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe — Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021

We reached out to the Twitter user via direct message to ask if they wished to comment about the picture, and also sent an email to Starbucks asking if the drink was real. We haven’t gotten a response from either as of this writing, but will update if we do.

The tweet from the barista prompted humorous takes on the drink order:

ppl at dunkin when edward orders a drink pic.twitter.com/AbajmNKuqp — 💫sania💫 (@_itzmesania) May 3, 2021

That 1 pump honey blend sitting in Edward’s drink like pic.twitter.com/CybCUsHoIN — amm (@ammsintown) May 3, 2021

Edward only wants one thing and that’s #Starbucks pic.twitter.com/tMUvUk9fLx — Coach Thanos (@Djpowerline29) May 3, 2021

Starbucks did send a response to Dayton, Ohio-based TV news station WDTN, saying:

Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas’ expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience. There are many ways for customers to modify their favorite beverage at Starbucks and most customizations are reasonable requests from customers.

In cases where drink order customization physically defy what baristas can fit inside a cup, Starbucks instructs them to do their best, per WDTN.

We will update this article if and when we’re able to confirm whether or not the photo shows an actual drink order at Starbucks.