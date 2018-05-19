Actor/comedia Eddie Murphy died in a car crash in 2018.

False

Shortly after the April 2017 death of Charlie Murphy (brother of Eddie Murphy), an article circulated on social media suggesting the latter had died in a car crash:

US actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, who starred in over 50 films, has been killed in a car crash in California.

Murphy, 54, was a passenger in a Porsche sports car driven by a friend – who also died – when it crashed north of Los Angeles.

Murphy was said to be attending a charity event at the time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said the crash happened in the community of Valencia.

“He was a passenger in a friend’s car, in which both lost their lives. We… are stunned and saddened beyond belief by this news.”