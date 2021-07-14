Yes, a Vaping Company Offered Sha’Carri Richardson $250,000 To Test Products

When track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson was dropped from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, it prompted a widespread backlash. So when news broke that vaping company Dr. Dabbler offered Richardson $250,000 to test its products, it seemed like the perfect comeuppance.

The story, first reported by celebrity news and gossip site TMZ, went viral. And, it’s true.

Chloe Zubka, marketing manager for Dr. Dabbler, confirmed in an email to Snopes that all aspects the TMZ report, which included the offer letter to Richardson, were accurate.

“Their story is accurate and the $250k offer is real,” Zubka wrote.

The letter sent to Richardson, famous for her speed and cadmium orange locks, from Dr. Dabbler commended the athlete for not just her athletic abilities but her look and charisma:

Witnessing what you’re capable of in the Olympic trials, and how fabulous you looked while doing it, proved your star-power and ability to command the country’s attention. Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabbler. This entails testing our award-winning electronic dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor’.

The letter goes on to offer Richardson $250,000 — if she chooses to accept the role. TMZ reported that there’s no word on whether Richardson would accept.