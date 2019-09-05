Does the ‘Don’t Stream and Drive’ Video Show a Real Car Crash?
The dangers of distracted driving are real and well documented, even without this video.
- Published 5 September 2019
Claim
A video shows a driver getting into a car crash during a Facebook live stream.
Origin
On Sept. 4, 2019, a video supposedly showing a young women getting into a car accident during a live stream of herself while driving was widely shared on social media:
Don’t stream and drive, thot pic.twitter.com/AUSEJ273u7
— Actually, Jochua… (@ArsonArtist) September 4, 2019
While this video may demonstrate the dangers of distracted driving, the footage doesn’t feature a genuine car accident.
The above-displayed video is actually a clip from the new ABC web series “Content.” The full episode can be viewed below. The car crash scene occurs around the seven-minute mark:
“Content” is told entirely through the lens of a social media influencer’s phone. Executive Producer Que Minh Luu told The Guardian:
“The premise was: how do you take a conventional movie structure and put it on a phone? Then we developed it from there,” says executive producer for the ABC, Que Minh Luu.
The show is a comedy about a narcissistic millennial determined to become an online influencer, no matter what it takes – from keeping the camera rolling during a literal car crash (prescient, it turns out), to performing her first “mukbang”.
The high concept is that it unfolds in real time, entirely from the perspective of the protagonist’s smartphone.
Charlotte Nicdao, the actress who plays Lucy (the driver in the viral clip) in the show, tweeted about the clip going viral:
DAISY IM VIRAL #flipgirl https://t.co/XpgqFC5g5y
— Charlotte Nicdao (@charlottenicdao) September 5, 2019
Daley Pearson, the co-director of “Content,” told News.com.au that this clip was created and shared in an attempt to market the show. Pearson also added that this wasn’t the only clip from “Content” the show hoped would go viral:
“It was a million dollar marketing strategy,” he said with a wink. “But we only spent $60 of that on a prepaid mobile voucher.
“It was just us on our phones, throwing the show out to the internet in the hope it would spit something back. We’re desperately trying to promote our show about a character desperately trying to go viral by desperately trying to make their show go viral.
Pearson said the Content team was surprised that the clip did go viral but also confessed that there were many other clips from the show they tried to seed online.
“We’re not going to tell anyone which ones, they might pop up over the next few weeks.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes